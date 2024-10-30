Russian nonprofit organization to sue FBI for spreading false claims about it

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. The Russian Autonomous Nonprofit Organization (ANO) Dialog plans to sue the FBI in an American court for spreading false information about it, the entity’s press service told TASS.

On September 4, 2024, the FBI, the US Department of Justice and the US Department of the Treasury accused Dialog of spreading misinformation, as reported by an FBI agent, Dialog said.

"Our team was accused of lying," Dialog General Director Vladimir Tabak said. "We were not going to deal with international activities but this situation prompts us to revise our plans - and the first lie we will disprove at the international level will be the FBI’s claims about us. We will file suit against the FBI itself in the US and are ready to work with any countries and organizations that see things the same way we do," he said.

Dialog is a Russian organization that identifies whether information is credible, specializing in fact-checking. It does not and has never participated in spreading false information, the press service stressed, One of Dialog’s key fact checking projects, "War on Fake News," was created to counter efforts to destabilize the political situation inside the country.

"Based on our experience countering misinformation, we believed official state bodies did not spread falsehoods. However, testimony from US officials revealed that misinformation could indeed be spread by entities like the FBI, the Department of Justice, and other agencies," Tabak added.

Evidence of misinformation spread by the US Government and the FBI will be presented on October 31, at Dialog’s headquarters.