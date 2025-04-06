CHISINAU, April 6. /TASS/. Moldova will restore strategic partnership with Russia as this is the country's national interest and the desire of most of its citizens, former Moldovan President Igor Dodon said in a congratulatory telegram to Vladimir Putin to mark the 33rd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic interests between the two countries.

In his message, Dodon emphasized: "We will fully restore our strategic partnership with Russia - this reflects both our national interest and what most Moldovans want." He highlighted the longstanding ties between the nations, noting their "strong friendship, fruitful cooperation, and shared historical, cultural and spiritual roots."

While acknowledging current tensions, Dodon remained optimistic: "Though our relations aren't at their best today, the current interim leadership won't succeed in dividing our nations."

Relations began deteriorating after President Maia Sandu and her pro-Western Action and Solidarity Party took power in 2021. Moldova joined anti-Russian sanctions and expelled Russian diplomats, with Foreign Minister Mihai Popsoi calling bilateral relations "at their lowest point ever." However, Popsoi admitted Moldova implemented only 80% of EU sanctions against Russia, as others would damage Moldova's economy.

The opposition strongly criticizes this Western-aligned policy. Recent elections suggest Sandu's position has weakened amid economic crisis and confrontation. Russia's Foreign Ministry has called for reduced tensions, expressing Moscow's willingness to rebuild friendly relations while condemning Western use of Moldova for anti-Russian purposes.