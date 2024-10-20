Situation in Kursk region

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops defeated eight brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces) in the Kursk region and continued their offensive operations, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

The daily losses of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Kursk direction amounted to over 310 people and nine armored vehicles. In total, since the beginning of hostilities, the enemy has lost more than 25,000 servicemen.

Advancement in operation to destroy Ukrainian forces’ units

- Units of the Russian Battlegroup North continued to conduct offensive operations, during which they defeated the units of the 22nd, 47th and 115th mechanized, 82nd and 95th airborne assault brigades, the 36th marine brigade, as well as the 103rd and 129th defense brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces in the areas of the settlements of Kolmakov, Kruglenkoye, Lyubimovka, Nizhny Klin, Novoivanovka, Novy Put, Plekhovo, Tolsty Lug, Cherkasskaya Konopelka and Cherkasskoye Porechnoye.

- Aviation, artillery and missile troops continued to defeat manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Kursk region, as well as their reserves in the Sumy region.

Ukrainian army losses

- Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian armed forces have lost more than 310 people. Nine armored vehicles were destroyed, including an infantry fighting vehicle, an M113 armored personnel carrier, seven armored combat vehicles, as well as six guns and six cars, two Enclave electronic warfare systems and a counter-battery radar station.

- In total, during the fighting in the Kursk direction, the enemy lost more than 25,050 servicemen, 167 tanks, 83 infantry fighting vehicles, 103 armored personnel carriers, 964 armored combat vehicles, 660 cars, 210 artillery pieces.