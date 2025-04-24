New Jerusalem Temple complex near Belgorod burns down fully after Ukrainian drone attack

BELGOROD, April 24. /TASS/. The New Jerusalem Temple complex in the Belgorod Region has burned to the ground after an attack by Ukrainian drones, but there were no casualties, the Telegram channel of the Belgorod Archdiocese of the Russian Orthodox Church said.

"The New Jerusalem Temple complex burned down completely. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties," the message says.

The New Jerusalem is a reproduction of the biblical Jerusalem. The construction of the all-wooden temple complex on Mikheyevskaya Hill in the village of Sukharevo has been underway since 2001.