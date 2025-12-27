Air defense forces shoot down 83 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions in two hours

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems destroyed another 83 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over Russian regions within a two-hour period, including 18 UAVs heading toward Moscow, the Russian Ministry of Defense said.

"On December 27, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Moscow time, on-duty air defense systems destroyed 83 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles: 48 over the Bryansk Region, 23 over the Moscow Region, including 18 UAVs heading toward Moscow, nine over the Kaluga Region, and one each over the Kursk Region, Ryazan Region, and Smolensk Region," the ministry said.