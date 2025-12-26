Russia would like to see friendly Ukraine, senior diplomat says

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Russia would like to see a friendly Ukraine, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said as he pushed for efforts to drive the idea home to the Ukrainian side sooner.

"We would like to see a Ukraine that would be friendly to Russia, and I think Ukraine will eventually become [a friendly nation]. We should just try and bring that moment closer," the senior Russian diplomat told the 60 Minutes program on Rossiya-1 television channel in an interview.

He did not rule out that Ukraine can be a sovereign state post the conflict. "Not everything depends on the will of those who hold power in Kiev now though, nor does everything depend on the will of the Ukrainian people," he surmised.

Commenting on the scenario of Ukraine falling apart, Ryabkov said: "I think the collapse scenario which is currently being discussed is not totally abstract, but it remains to be seen whether it can actually materialize."