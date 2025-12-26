Belarus designates combat patrol areas for Oreshnik missiles — senior military official

MINSK, December 26. /TASS/. Combat patrol areas for Oreshnik missiles in Belarus have been designated, Chief of the Belarusian General Staff and First Deputy Defense Minister Pavel Muraveiko announced.

"The Oreshnik missile system is on Belarusian soil. Combat patrol areas have been decided," the senior Belarusian military official said in an interview with ONT television.

According to Muraveiko, work to coordinate combat crews’ actions is currently underway. "The [missile] system entering combat duty means nothing other than it being put into a state of the highest preparedness," he explained.

Addressing a meeting of the 7th All-Belarusian People’s Assembly last week, President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus announced that the Russian-made Oreshnik missile system was entering combat duty in his republic.