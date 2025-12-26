Talks with US on Ukraine result-oriented, Moscow not backing down from its position — MFA

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Russia-US talks on Ukraine are focused on results, Moscow has no intention of backing down from its position, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Komsomolskaya Pravda radio.

"Everyone wants to ensure that the work is focused on results. Our positions, goals, and objectives are not just formulated; they are reaffirmed daily. As the Russian leadership has stated, no one intends to back down from them," the diplomat said.

According to Zakharova, the understanding that has developed in Anchorage is being implemented through contacts. "There are contacts. Some call it a negotiation process; others call it contacts. It is an unusual situation, but they are ongoing and developing along different lines," she noted.

The spokeswoman pointed out that Russia's initial position was that negotiations with the US should not turn into "reality TV or a talk show."