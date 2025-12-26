Russia’s destroyer Vice Admiral Kulakov returns to base after long-distance voyage

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Russian Northern Fleet's large anti-submarine warfare ship Vice Admiral Kulakov has returned to its home base of Severomorsk after long-distance deployment, the fleet's press service reported.

"A welcoming ceremony was held in Severomorsk for the Northern Fleet's large anti-submarine warfare ship Vice Admiral Kulakov, which has returned to home base having completed its long-distance deployment tasks," the statement says.

The fleet specified that Rear Admiral Oleg Gladky, Chief of Staff of the Kola Flotilla of the Northern Fleet Joint Strategic Command, received a report on the successful accomplishment by the warship crew of the assigned mission. He thanked the navy men for the mission success on behalf of Commander-in-Chief of the Northern Fleet Admiral Konstantin Kabantsov.

"The long-distance voyage of the large anti-submarine warfare ship Vice Admiral Kulakov lasted more than seven months. During this voyage, the ship's crew participated in various exercises, including in conjunction with the Baltic Fleet sailors in the July Storm operational naval exercise and the Zapad 2025 joint strategic exercise," the press service reported.

It said that during the long-distance voyage, the Northern Fleet sailors were practicing combat training and improving combat skills, and also conducted dozens of combat drills in antisubmarine warfare and antiaircraft warfare.

"The long-distance voyage of the large anti-submarine warfare ship Vice Admiral Kulakov lasted 220 days. The large anti-submarine warfare ship covered a distance of nearly 30,000 nautical miles," the fleet added.