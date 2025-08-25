China, Russia dynamically develop cooperation at various levels — lawmaker

BEIJING, August 25. /TASS/. Cooperation between Russia and China is developing dynamically not only at the parliamentary level, but also at the level of specialized committees, Vasily Piskarev, head of the State Duma Commission on Investigation into Foreign Interference in Russia's Internal Affairs, said.

"Cooperation between Russia and China is developing dynamically at both the parliamentary and specialized committee levels. It is very valuable that our meetings are always held in an atmosphere of trust, like those between old, reliable friends," he said in a statement.

Piskarev added that he arrived in Beijing as part of the Russian delegation. He noted that, during the visit, he plans to share Russia's experience in countering sanctions pressure and external interference with his colleagues from the Chinese National People's Congress. He also expressed interest in the achievements of his Chinese colleagues.

"The need to effectively counter common challenges and threats, and to protect our sovereignty, is what brings our countries closer together," Piskarev said.

Earlier, it was reported that a Russian parliamentary delegation led by State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin arrived in China for an official visit at the invitation of Zhao Leji, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (the Chinese parliament).