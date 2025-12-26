Putin notes multiple growth in production of weapons in demand in special operation zone

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. The production of highly sought-after weapons in the special operation zone has increased significantly since 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced at a meeting on the state armaments program.

"Compared to 2022, the production of products and items particularly in demand during the special military operation has increased significantly in 2025. The production of armored vehicles has increased by 2.2 times, of light armored vehicles (infantry fighting vehicles, armored personnel carriers) by 3.7 times, and military aircraft by 4.6 times," Putin said.

Furthermore, the production of communications and electronic warfare equipment increased by 12.5 times, personal protective equipment by almost 18 times, and weapons and ammunition by more than 22 times. "These are all results of the work of defense industry enterprises," Putin added.