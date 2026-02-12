Senior Russian diplomat says US military invasion of Iran entirely possible

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov believes it's still possible that the US will carry out a new military operation in Iran.

"The situation in the Middle East, where the Americans have deployed huge numbers of attack systems, increasing pressure by the day and threatening to use force amid continued attempts to destabilize the political situation in Iran, raises some alarms. Another military operation there cannot be ruled out," the senior Russian diplomat said at the Zhirinovsky Readings international scientific and expert forum.

According to Ryabkov, force has been Washington’s key foreign policy tool. "The Trump administration is doing what looked unthinkable a year ago. And this inspires it to seek more thrill," he maintained. The post WW-II system of international law is being disrupted at that, the diplomat added.

Also, Ryabkov continued, the current US administration has significantly intensified pressure on Beijing, mostly in the spheres of trade and technology. "Even as the two countries have agreed to a trade ceasefire, the question is whether that will a lasting one. The Americans and their allies in China’s geopolitical circle are simultaneously ramping up their military buildup in the Asia Pacific which poses risks not only to the PRC but also to Russia," he warned.