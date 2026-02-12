Russia defies threats, blackmail, attempts at external pressure — MFA

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Russia's foreign policy is independent of external factors; Moscow rejects threats, blackmail, and attempts at pressure, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told the Zhirinovsky Readings international academic and expert forum.

"We do not accept attempts at external pressure and strive for equal and non-confrontational cooperation in the interests of ensuring national security and development," he said.

He emphasized that Russia's foreign policy, "not linked to electoral cycles abroad or personal preferences, is long-term and predictable." "Threats, blackmail, and pressure, no matter who they come from, will not affect it," Ryabkov added.