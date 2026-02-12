Russia’s Proton-M rocket with Elektro-L weather satellite launches from Baikonur spaceport

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. A Proton-M carrier rocket with the Elektro-L No. 5 weather satellite has successfully lifted off from the Baikonur spaceport, Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos said in a live broadcast.

The weather satellite will be orbited in about six hours and 38 minutes at an altitude of 35,406 km. Its working orbit will be located at an altitude of 35,786 km, it said.

Elektro-L weather satellites placed in a geostationary orbit help receive and process multispectral images of clouds and the underlying surface of the entire observable disk of Earth, obtain hydrometeorological data in orbit, perform the telecommunications functions of spreading and exchanging hydrometeorological and helio-geophysical data and relay signals from emergency radio beacons of the Cospas-Sarsat system.