IOC disqualifies Ukrainian athlete Geraskevich from 2026 Winter Olympics

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO /Italy/, February 12. /TASS/. Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladislav Geraskevich has been barred from the competitions of the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Italy for wearing a prohibited helmet, the press office of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced on Thursday.

Earlier in the week, the IOC prohibited Geraskevich from wearing the controversial helmet at the 2026 Games because it violates the Olympic Charter. However, the athlete wore it again for the final tests before the start of the competitions.

After that, the IOC representatives held a second meeting with the skeleton racer, and he declared that he intended to race wearing this helmet.

The 2026 Winter Olympic Games are taking place in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, from February 6-22, 2026.