Kremlin pushes for constructive dialogue with United States on Cuba

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said hopefully the situation around the blockade of Cuba will be resolved through constructive dialogue with the United States.

"We would expect constructive dialogue and that the existing problems will be resolved through dialogue," he noted.

The United States resumed the blockade of Cuba as it declared an intention to throw the Communist regime from within. Among other sanctions, Washington imposed an embargo on any fuel supplies to the island republic. Prior to that, the United States had interrupted oil supplies to Cuba from Mexico and Venezuela and even kidnapped President Nicolas Maduro in the Bolivarian Republic.

Amid the fuel crisis, the Trump administration also announced plans to slap import tariffs on countries that provide fuel to Cuba. Nevertheless, the Russian embassy in Havana announced that Moscow will soon deliver oil and petroleum products to Cuba as humanitarian aid.