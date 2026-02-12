Moscow reminds Tokyo Russia's sovereignty over Kuril Islands not up for revision — MFA

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Moscow has emphasized to Tokyo that Russian sovereignty over the Kuril Islands is non-negotiable, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"On February 7, rallies were organized in Tokyo and several other Japanese cities to mark the so-called Northern Territories Day," the diplomat said. "For our part, we would like to clearly state that Russia's legitimate sovereignty over the Kuril Islands was determined by the outcome of World War II, is enshrined in the Russian Constitution, and is not subject to revision," Zakharova noted.

The diplomat pointed out that the events were clearly anti-Russian in nature, and there were "inappropriate links to Ukraine."

"I don't understand why these parallels are being drawn all the time. If Tokyo wants to comment on what is happening in Ukraine, it should use the facts of terrorist attacks by the Kiev regime on social infrastructure, on the civilian population, the killing of children, women, and the elderly, and the abuse of people," the spokeswoman listed.

She added that the Russian embassy in Tokyo will forward "all the facts about the crimes of the Kiev regime" to the Japanese Foreign Ministry. "So that the next time someone from the ideologues in Tokyo wants to draw parallels with Ukraine, they will be based on facts," Zakharova specified.