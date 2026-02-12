MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. The Kiev regime is deliberately intensifying terrorist attacks on Russian civilians and civilian facilities during important international negotiations on conflict settlement, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"The Bandera regime continues to terrorize Russia’s peaceful population, cynically intensifying missile and drone attacks on civilian facilities, residential buildings, medical institutions, and churches," she said. "Moreover, it is deliberately escalating these attacks during important international meetings on settling the conflict," the spokeswoman pointed out.

In addition, Zakharova pointed to a series of attacks carried out by Kiev last week using drones and missiles on the Belgorod Region, resulting in casualties and injuries to civilians and damage to civilian facilities. "These attacks coincided with the next meeting of the Russia-US-Ukraine working group on security in Abu Dhabi on February 4-5," she said.

"Instead of taking a responsible and constructive approach to achieving peace, the [Vladimir] Zelensky's regime is relying on rearmament and prolonging the conflict," Zakharova pointed out, drawing parallels with the Kiev regime's and its Western allies' similar approach to implementing the Minsk agreements, which were signed ten years ago and approved by the UN Security Council.