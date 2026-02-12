MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, has announced her intention to compile a list of demands directed at Russia as part of the Ukrainian settlement. This move once again underscores the EU’s apparent resolve to hinder the resolution of the conflict by any means, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated during a news briefing.

Zakharova emphasized that neither Kallas, nor European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, nor their predecessors or current colleagues, have ever acknowledged or documented any terrorist attacks carried out by Kiev against Russia. She pointed out that they have never compiled a list of crimes committed by the Kiev regime.

"But now," Zakharova noted, "they have compiled a list of demands. Kallas’s intention to set conditions for Moscow - conditions that, according to her, must be met before the EU will support peace in Ukraine - raises serious questions. Think about it. Ordinary people should probably prioritize peace as a fundamental goal, a task, a benchmark to guide their actions. Yet, from the EU’s perspective, even the desire for peace appears to be conditioned on demands. The very aspiration for peace must be shaped by conditions. This again confirms the European bureaucracy’s unwavering determination to prevent the conflict from ending by any means necessary," Zakharova concluded.