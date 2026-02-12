Russia won’t stand idly by and watch Western attempts to destabilize Belarus — diplomat

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Russia and Belarus do not intend to stand idly by and watch the West's attempts to destabilize the situation in the country, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"We and our Belarusian allies do not intend to just sit idly by and watch all this (Western attempts to destabilize the domestic political situation in the country - TASS). As far as we know, there is close cooperation between the security councils and special services of the two countries," the diplomat said.

According to her, the foreign ministries are also contributing to this effort: in addition to close coordination and mutual support at international forums, the contractual and legal basis of the Union State in the field of security has been strengthened in recent years through the active participation of the Foreign Ministry.