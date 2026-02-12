New US policy, equal dialogue, transition to multipolarity: senior diplomat's statements

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Force has become the main instrument of Washington's foreign policy, and the administration of US President Donald Trump is doing what seemed unthinkable just a year ago, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said at the Zhirinovsky Readings International Scientific and Expert Forum.

According to the senior diplomat, Russia is ready for dialogue with the US on Ukraine on equal terms, and, if necessary, to engage in tough negotiations. He also noted that the transition of international relations to multipolarity will be accompanied by severe turbulence, but this process is irreversible.

TASS has compiled Ryabkov’s main statements.

Ukrainian settlement

US President Donald Trump "became the first and almost the only" Western leader to recognize NATO expansion as the root cause of the conflict in Ukraine.

The negotiation process on the Ukrainian crisis must "fit within the framework" of the understandings reached at the Russia-US summit in Anchorage.

Moscow is ready for dialogue with Washington on Ukraine "strictly on equal terms": "If needed, we are prepared to negotiate firmly."

Russia faces extreme hostility from Europe, which is a "complicating factor" in the negotiations on Ukraine.

US foreign policy

"In an attempt to maintain hegemony," Western countries are turning the majority of the world's states against themselves.

"Force has become" the main instrument of Washington's foreign policy, and the administration of US President Donald Trump is doing "what seemed unthinkable a year ago."

The US and its allies are building up their military capabilities in the Asia-Pacific region, "which creates risks not only for China, but also for Russia."

New world order

The transition of international relations to a multipolar world order will be accompanied by "severe turbulence," but this process is irreversible: "This is an inevitable stage in the formation of multipolarity. And we must go through it successfully and with honor."

Russia's foreign policy does not depend on external factors; Moscow does not accept external "threats, blackmail, or pressure," which will not influence it.

The share of the US and other Western countries in the global economy is "declining," and the dollar's monopoly is "eroding."

Middle East situation

"The situation in the Middle East looks alarming."

A new military operation in Iran "cannot be ruled out," and US pressure in the region is growing every day: "The Americans have once again brought in a huge number of strike systems, are increasing pressure day by day, are threatening to use force, and are continuing their attempts to destabilize Iran's domestic political situation."