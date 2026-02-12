Russian MFA slams 'partial EU membership' idea for Ukraine as political manipulation

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Proposals circulating in the media about Ukraine's "partial accession" to the European Union are a form of political manipulation, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated at a briefing on Thursday.

"It seems to me that the European Union has already partially enmeshed itself with Ukraine. Now all that's left is for Ukraine to ‘partially join', as they put it, to finish off the EU for good. All this manipulation, verbal gymnastics, and endless invention of new formulas, even in defiance of their own laws and rules — it’s brought the situation on the European continent to this deplorable state," she stressed.

According to Zakharova, this isn’t the end of these machinations. "We’ve said it many times: there are countries that have been waiting in line to join the EU for decades now — they’ve met every requirement, jumped through every hoop, rewritten their domestic legislation — and still, apparently, they’re not deemed worthy of being ‘partial members.’ Yet Ukraine is supposedly deserving of that proud title, ‘partial member.’ This is political manipulation," the diplomat added.

