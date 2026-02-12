Ukraine’s army attacks Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region with 160 UAVs in past day

BELGOROD, February 12. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military attacked populated areas in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region with about 160 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and more than 45 munitions over the past 24 hours, the regional crisis response center reported on its Telegram channel.

"In the Belgorodsky district, the settlements of Dubovoye, Malinovka, Oktyabrsky, Razumnoye and Severny and the villages of Belomestnoye, Bessonovka, Boldyrevka, Golovino, Dragunskoye, Krasnaya Niva, Nikolskoye, Novaya Derevnya, Sevryukovo, Streletskoye, Tavrovo, Tolokonnoye, Chaiki, Shagarovka and Yasniye Zori came under bombardments by six munitions and attacks by 56 UAVs, of which 37 were shot down and suppressed," the statement reads.

In the village of Sevryukovo, a child was injured in a rocket attack. The four-year-old girl was taken to the children’s regional clinical hospital. In the settlement of Dubovoye, two civilians, a man and a woman, were injured in a drone attack. They continue medical treatment on an outpatient basis. Also, three men were injured in the attacks. Two of them were taken to Belgorod City Hospital No. 2, with one of them in severe condition. The third man continues medical treatment on an outpatient basis, the regional crisis response center reported.

A man suffered a barotrauma in a Ukrainian drone attack on the Belgorodsky district. He received medical assistance and there was no need for his hospitalization. The attacks on the Belgorodsky district damaged warehouses of a commercial facility, 41 apartments in three apartment blocks, a social facility, a residential building, two enterprises, five private homes and more than 22 cars. The Valuisky, Veidelevsky, Krasnogvardeisky, Alekseyevsky and Novooskolsky districts came under attacks by 21 drones, with no consequences. The Borisovsky district was attacked by five UAVs, which damaged a commercial facility, it said.

Belgorod came under a bombardment by 18 munitions and attacks by four UAVs, which injured a man. He received medical assistance and was discharged for medical treatment on an outpatient basis. Another man suffered in a drone detonation near an apartment building. He continues medical treatment in the hospital. The Ukrainian attacks damaged infrastructural facilities, six apartments in four residential buildings, four private homes, three commercial facilities and 21 cars, the crisis response center reported.

Communities in the Graivoronsky district were attacked by eight munitions and 14 drones. A man was injured in the attacks. He continues medical treatment on an outpatient basis. The attacks damaged three apartments of a residential building, five private homes and an electricity transmission line. The Korochansky district came under a bombardment by four munitions, which damaged a commercial facility. The Krasnoyaruzhsky district was attacked by nine munitions and 18 UAVs. A driver was injured in the attacks. He continues medical treatment on an outpatient basis. The attacks also damaged an administrative building and a private home, it said.

The Shebekinsky district was attacked by three munitions and 29 UAVs. A man was injured in the attacks. He continues medical treatment on an outpatient basis after receiving assistance. The attacks damaged a production workshop of an enterprise, two social facilities, an apartment of a residential building and four private homes. The Volokonovsky district came under an attack by 12 Ukrainian UAVs. A man was killed in the attacks. Another three men suffered barotraumas and continue medical treatment on an outpatient basis, the regional crisis response center reported.