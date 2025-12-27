European leaders, Zelensky, Trump to hold phone call on December 27 — Reuters

LONDON, December 27. /TASS/. European leaders will hold a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump and Vladimir Zelensky, the Reuters agency reported, citing a representative of the European Commission.

According to his information, the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will also take part in the discussion. The call will take place on December 27, ahead of the meeting between Trump and Zelensky in the USA.

US President Donald Trump will meet with Vladimir Zelensky in Florida at 11:00 p.m. Moscow time (8:00 p.m. GMT) on Sunday, according to schedule published by the White House. The meeting will take place in Palm Beach.