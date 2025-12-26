Russia supplies another batch of Su-30SM2 fighters to Belarus — Defense Ministry

MINSK, December 26. /TASS/. Another batch of Russia’s Su-30SM2 fighter jets has arrived at a Belarusian airfield, the Belarusian Defense Ministry's press service reported.

Deputy Commander of the Belarusian Air Force and Air Defense Forces, Chief of Aviation Colonel Alexander Belyaev said that "the arrival of new aircraft has already become a good tradition: the fleet is being steadily renewed." "These aircraft will soon undergo technical inspection at the air base and, in two weeks at most, will enter on duty to defend our beloved homeland in the airspace," the ministry's press service quoted him as saying.

According to Belyaev, "this is not the last batch: new equipment will continue to arrive."