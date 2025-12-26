Risk of nuclear conflict not eliminated, Russia ready to negotiate — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. The risk of a nuclear conflict has not been completely eliminated, and Russia is sending signals to the US that it is ready to negotiate "in earnest," Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on the 60 Minutes program.

"There is a risk of such a conflict, and it has not been completely eliminated," the senior diplomat pointed out. "We are sending signals on all fronts that it is time to finally negotiate in earnest," he noted.

According to Ryabkov, contacts with the US have now intensified, "there is a businesslike, substantive conversation, but great efforts are needed to move further away from this edge."

"A lot depends on how the administration of [US President Donald] Trump behaves in the future," he stressed. "to act with the utmost responsibility in their relations with us. We urge them to do so," the deputy foreign minister noted.

The senior diplomat acknowledged the lack of obvious progress in resuming direct flights with the US and returning diplomatic property. "They (the Americans - TASS) do not agree to resume flights, and so far there has been no progress on this topic," Ryabkov said. "They say: 'Let's first agree on Ukraine, and then we'll come back to this issue.' They speak differently about property. They say: 'Until the issue is resolved, we are considering it,' which means they are avoiding answering. However, we will continue to press this point," the senior diplomat pointed out.