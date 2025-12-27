Kiev troops bombard Donetsk People’s Republic 19 times over past day

DONETSK, December 28. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military shelled residential areas in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) 19 times over the past 24 hours, three civilians were wounded, the department for documenting Ukraine’s war crimes at the DPR head’s office and government said in a statement on Sunday.

"Over the past 24-hour period, 19 shelling attacks by Ukraine’s armed formations were registered," the statement said.

According to the statement, 19 munitions of various types were fired from Ukraine. A civilian infrastructure facility and a motor vehicle were damaged as a result of the attacks.