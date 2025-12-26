All car plants left by foreigners to be launched by summer 2026 — First Deputy PM

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. All the automobile plants left by foreign companies in Russia will be launched by summer 2026, First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said in an interview with Rossiya-24 television.

"80% of sites have already launched their lines, and all the sites will come on stream by next summer. In other words, all of them have their beneficiaries, the Russian ones with friendly foreign companions, from Southeast Asia," Manturov said.

Partners involved are implementing the Russian policy as regards evolution and joint development of versatile platforms, unification of the component base with the use of products of Russian auto parts manufacturers in the first instance, the first deputy prime minister said. "If certain competencies are missing, then we are certainly ready and pleased to be hosts for our friendly partners with their developments, their technologies as regards the auto parts," he noted.

Authorities expect that the volume of the Russian car market will grow to 2.5 mln by 2030, Manturov added.