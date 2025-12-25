Niger bans issuing visas to US citizens — agency

NAIROBI, December 25. /TASS/. Niger has decided to impose a total ban on issuing visas to American citizens, Agence Nigerienne de Presse (Nigerien Press Agency — ANP) reported.

According to the agency’s sources in diplomatic circles, Niger "fully and definitively halted the issuance of visas to all US citizens and imposed an indefinite ban on their entry into the country."

The agency notes that the measure is based on the principle of reciprocity and was made in response to Washington's decision to remove Niger from its list of countries whose citizens are eligible for a visa.