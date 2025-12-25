Two militant bases dismantled in CAR, plans to disrupt presidential elections thwarted

BANGUI /CAR/, December 26. /TASS/. Russian specialists and the Central African Republic army (FACA) have dismantled two militant bases whose occupants planned to destabilize the December 28 elections, the CAR defense ministry told TASS.

"During a patrol, FACA together with Russian specialists discovered militant bases near the borders with Chad and Sudan. The militants had arrived in CAR to destabilize the situation ahead of the elections. They were dispersed," the source stated.

He specified that one base housing about 30 militants was uncovered 50 km south of the Auk settlement, they retreated into Chad. Another base with 40 people was found 16 km southwest of the Auk settlement.

Additionally, a foot patrol of three militants was destroyed northwest of the Jazire settlement. A group of up to 60 militants was detected 13 km southwest of the Tissi settlement; most were eliminated, with the remnants retreating toward the borders with Chad and Sudan. The operation continues, additional FACA forces are deployed, and Chadian authorities have been notified.