Russia ready to discuss form of document on absence of plans to attack NATO — diplomat

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. The form of a written document where Russia will confirm the absence of intentions to attack NATO countries can be the subject of negotiations, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing.

"Russia is ready to formalize corresponding commitments in the form of a written and legally binding document. Its specific form can be determined during negotiations but this must be a full-fledged international legal act," the diplomat said, replying to a corresponding question.

"Russia remains open for serious talks, for a serious dialogue on this pragmatic and equitable basis as compared to most Western countries that have opted for military-political and economic escalation that is transforming and has transformed into pressure," the diplomat pointed out.

"Precisely these states are entirely responsible for the escalation of the situation and the opportunities lost, by the way, also in the sphere of ensuring European and, generally, global security," Zakharova said.