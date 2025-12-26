MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky's idea to hold a nationwide referendum on territorial issues sounds good on the surface, but has several problems when you look closer, said Viktor Medvedchuk, former leader of Ukraine’s banned "Opposition Platform - For Life" party who now leads the "Other Ukraine" movement.

According to the politician, focusing on the issue of territories is an exercise in futility given that the front keeps moving. In his view, conducting a referendum is another crazy idea floated by Zelensky who "has invented a new excuse to whitewash himself, claiming that territorial issues should only be resolved through a nationwide referendum because they require constitutional amendments."

"When it comes to fighting, he is the one to make decisions, but when it’s about giving up land, he is eager to shift the responsibility to the people. However, the talk about a referendum is nothing but a farce because it is impossible to conduct a legitimate referendum in the current situation," Medvedchuk wrote in an op-ed for the Smortim.ru media platform.

He pointed out that the issue of territorial changes in Ukraine could indeed only be decided through a nationwide referendum based on Article 73, Chapter III of the Ukrainian Constitution. However, it is currently impossible to follow the Constitution because a referendum cannot be conducted under martial law, "Zelensky is illegitimate as he lost the right to sign laws after his presidential term expired starting on May 21, 2024," and, finally, there is no way of securing sufficient voter turnout, which must reach at least 50%.

Medvedchuk pointed to Zelensky’s statement that he had no plans to allow Ukrainian nationals residing in Russia to take part in elections. "This means he seeks to deprive millions of the country’s citizens of their legitimate right to vote. The results of a referendum or elections cannot be recognized unless Ukrainians living in Russia participate in the process," the politician stressed. "That said, it appears impossible to resolve the issues of war and peace through elections or referendums as long as Zelensky’s ruling clique is in power," Medvedchuk concluded.