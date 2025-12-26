Net profit of Russian banks may grow to $48.2 bln in 2026 — VTB

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. The net profit of the Russian banking sector may total 3.4-3.8 trillion rubles ($43.1-48.2 bln) in 2026, First Deputy CEO of VTB Bank Dmitry Pyanov told reporters.

"While we expect profits of the banking sector amounting to 3.4-3.6 trillion rubles ($43.1-45.6 bln) in this year - alas, the record of the last year was not broken - then our forecast for the year of 2026 is 3.4-3.8 trillion rubles," he said.

VTB plans to earn the next year more than in 2025, the banker said. The group forecasts the net profit of about 500 bln rubles ($6.3 bln) as of the end of this year.

"We expect profit growth will be a double-digit figure (in percent). VTB is the main beneficiary of the interest rates lowering, and we therefore await further expansion of margin and aggressive growth of net interest earnings. VTB will also continue to build up the commission income base quicker than the market, on account of leading positions in the market of foreign trade business and growing performance of the retail business," he added.

According to the forecast of the Bank of Russia, the net profit of Russian banks will be at the level of 3.2-3.5 trillion rubles ($40.5-44.3 bln) in 2025.