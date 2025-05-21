Kalashnikov ships first batch of MultiCam colored AK-12K rifles to customer

MINSK, May 21. /TASS/. The Kalashnikov Concern has announced the shipment of its first batch of MultiCam-colored AK-12K assault rifles under a government contract, CEO Alan Lushnikov said at the 12th International Exhibition of Armaments and Military Equipment, MILEX 2025.

"We have delivered the initial batch of the latest shortened AK-12K rifles to the customer under the 2025 government contract. Notably, at the client’s request, these assault rifles feature MultiCam coloring - an innovation since the start of AK-12 production in 2023," Lushnikov stated. He emphasized that this color scheme was chosen based on operational experience in combat zones, where effective camouflage is critical.

During the exhibition, the AK-12K and AK-12SK models garnered significant interest from Belarusian law enforcement officials. The concern highlighted that the compact AK-12K was specifically designed to meet the needs of the Airborne Troops, with deliveries scheduled to commence this year.

"The smaller-sized AK-12SK is ideal for personnel whose primary duties do not involve direct small arms engagement - such as armored vehicle crews, artillery teams, pilots, and UAV operators," the company added.

MultiCam, a modern camouflage pattern, is designed for diverse environments. It features a blend of green, brown, beige, and black in spots and blurred transitions, providing effective concealment in wooded, mountainous, and desert terrains.