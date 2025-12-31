G20 foreign ministers meeting set for October 30-31, 2026 — Russian foreign ministry

MOSCOW, December 31. /TASS/. The meeting of G20 Foreign Ministers will be held under US chairmanship on October 30-31, 2026, Marat Berdyev, Russia’s ambassador-at-large for the G20, APEC, and the Greater Eurasian Partnership, has stated.

"The United States, as the chair of the G20, has established the working structure of specialized negotiation bodies for the forum of the world's leading economies for 2026. Four expert formats have been created: on trade, innovation, energy, and deregulation for economic growth," he wrote on his Telegram channel. "During the year, five thematic ministerial conferences on the declared issues will take place, as well as a meeting of foreign ministers on October 30-31."

The envoy also emphasized that Russia is preparing to take an active part in the G20 leaders' summit in Miami on December 14-15, 2026. "Russia has appointed its representatives for all the mentioned areas and is preparing for active participation in the events and the leaders' summit in Miami on December 14-15 at the appropriate level," he stated.

Coordination of Russian efforts, the ambassador said, "will be carried out by a special interdepartmental commission on G20 issues under the leadership of Sherpa Svetlana Lukash." Key participants will include the presidential administration, the foreign ministry, the finance ministry, the ministry of economic development, the ministry of digital development, the Central Bank, and the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.

According to Berdyev, Particular attention will be paid to "strengthening the world economic system, trade, and financial mechanisms, taking into account the interests of the countries of the Global South/East on a depoliticized basis."

The US took over the G20 chairmanship from South Africa on December 1 for a 12-month term. US President Donald Trump earlier announced the 2026 G20 summit will be held in Florida.