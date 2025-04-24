Vucic says Europe can’t stand up to US, China so it puts pressure on Serbia

BELGRADE, April 25. /TASS/. Europe is unable to stand up to Russia and China so it makes up for it by piling pressure on Serbia, the country’s president, Aleksandar Vucic, said on Informer television.

"You also have to take into account that many in Europe need to demonstrate they can exert influence on someone. They can't demonstrate it on Russia, and they can't demonstrate it on China. At the end of the day, no one else can demonstrate that on them either. An ideal opportunity is to demonstrate it on Republika Srpska and eventually on Serbia," he said.

"We have always mistakenly thought that someone would try to justly solve Serbian problems or at least partially the Serbian issue from outside, especially in the West. And we calculated everything wrong. I'm not talking about myself - I haven't thought that way for a long time - but ordinary people still do," he went on to say.