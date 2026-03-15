Israeli army reports four Iranian missile launches overnight

TEL AVIV, March 15. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) issued four warnings about missile launches from Iran in just five hours, the IDF press service said on Telegram.

The first alert was issued at 2:15 a.m. Moscow time on Sunday (11:15 p.m. GMT on Saturday), the last one - at 7:14 a.m. Moscow time (4:14 a.m. GMT).

During the first launch, missiles were intercepted over southern Israel, near the city of Eilat.

During the second alert, civil defense sirens went off in central Israel. According to The Times of Israel newspaper, two people received minor wounds in the city of Holon. A man aged 80 sustained slash wounds from broken glass fragments, while a woman of the same age felt unwell as a result of smoke inhalation.

During the third wave, missiles were again flying towards central Israel. The fourth wave was directed at southern regions of the country.