Number of those injured in hard landing helicopter incident in Russia’s Usinsk rises to 10

SYKTYVKAR, May 1. /TASS/. The number of rotation workers injured in a hard landing helicopter incident in Northwestern Russia’s Komi Republic has climbed to 10, the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s department in the region said in a statement.

"A private Mi-8T passenger helicopter fell on its side during takeoff in Usinsk. The flight was carrying 24 rotation workers to the Nenets Autonomous Region. Of them, 10 people were injured," the statement reads.

There were no fatalities, Usinsk Mayor Nikolay Takayev said.

Earlier reports said eight people were injured.

Two of those injured sustained moderate injuries, and the other eight escaped with only minor injuries. All of them have been rushed to hospital though, Komi’s Health Ministry said.

Rosaviatsiya defined the accident as a crash. According to Russia’s air transport regulator, the Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC) will conduct a probe.

The Russian Investigative Committee has initiated criminal proceedings into the crash on charges of violation of flight rules, investigators told TASS.