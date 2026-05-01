TBILISI, May 1. /TASS/. Western countries are making false and aggressive remarks about Georgia because it has refused to join anti-Russian sanctions and opted for peace instead, Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze, secretary general of the ruling Georgian Dream-Democratic Georgia party, told the Imedi TV channel in an interview.

"All their [Western] statements and threats are based on lies. There are no facts to support them. The reason is because the Georgian government has chosen peace. The Georgian government refused to join sanctions that would be harmful and devastating to the Georgian economy and the people of Georgia," he said.

On February 25, 2022, Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said that he had no plans to impose sanctions against Russia, explaining that this was in the country's interests. In early March 2022, Vladimir Zelensky recalled the Ukrainian ambassador from Tbilisi because of Georgia’s position on sanctions. The opposition also criticized this decision, accusing the government of cooperating with Russia.

The ruling Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia party has repeatedly accused Ukraine and some European politicians of trying to open a second front on Georgian territory. In their opinion, certain forces intend to provoke Russia into conducting parallel military operations there.