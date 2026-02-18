Volume of Russians’ deposits in foreign banks decline, first time in seven years

MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. The volume of funds held by Russian citizens in foreign banks decreased by $2.1 bln in 2025, marking the first decline in the past seven years, to 5.98 trillion rubles, or $76.4 bln, according to RBC calculations based on data from the Bank of Russia.

As of January 1, 2026, the total amount of deposits held by Russian citizens in foreign banks stood at 5.98 trillion rubles, or $76.4 bln. Over the course of 2025, the indicator fell by $2.1 bln in dollar terms, or by 2.7%. This represents the first decrease since the publication of the relevant statistics began (the data have been released since 2018, with comparable figures available from 2019).

In ruble terms, the volume of funds in foreign accounts declined by more than 2 trillion rubles (over $26.14 bln), or by 25.1%. At the same time, the dynamics are partly explained by the strengthening of the ruble against the dollar in 2025.

According to the regulator’s statistics, between 2018 and 2026 the volume of Russian citizens’ funds in non-resident banks grew substantially. In ruble terms, the indicator increased 8.5-fold, from 700.3 bln rubles ($9.15 bln) at the beginning of 2018 to 5.98 trillion rubles ($76.4 bln) at the beginning of 2026. In dollar terms, the volume expanded 6.3-fold, from $17.6 bln to $76.4 bln.

The most intensive growth occurred in 2022-2024. In 2022, Russian citizens’ funds in accounts and deposits at non-resident banks rose from $30.6 bln to $62.4 bln. In 2023 and 2024, growth continued but at a more moderate pace - 17.2% and 7.3%, respectively. The indicator reached a peak of $78.8 bln on February 1, 2025, after which a gradual decline was observed over the course of the year.