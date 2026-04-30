MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. According to Alexander Stepanov, a military expert at the Institute of Law and National Security at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA), the most promising sectors of Russian weapons development currently include hypersonic missiles and drones, as well as laser and electromagnetic weaponry. Stepanov shared these insights with TASS following Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev’s remarks, in which he indicated that Russia possesses advanced weapon systems that remain undisclosed to the public.

"Among various research initiatives, our focus is on hypersonic systems that have already demonstrated their effectiveness. These include high-precision missiles capable of maneuvering along unpredictable, variable trajectories, making them effectively invisible to enemy air and missile defense systems. Development efforts are ongoing to enhance their range and global impact, incorporating advanced power sources such as compact nuclear reactors. This area represents the most promising frontier in our research and development," Stepanov explained.

He further emphasized that the same strategic logic applies to hypersonic drones - carrier platforms for precision weapons that operate at altitudes ensuring minimal detectability. Their incredible speed enables them to strike virtually anywhere on the planet with high unpredictability, catching adversaries off guard.

"Additionally, we are advancing weapons based on new physical principles, including laser systems and electromagnetic weapons capable of destroying electronic components. These technologies are increasingly vital for airspace security and safeguarding critical infrastructure. Russia’s military engineering is actively progressing in this direction. Alongside nuclear deterrence, the development of hypersonic conventional systems is also underway - powerful tools for the guaranteed destruction of targets deep within enemy territory, including strategic depths," Stepanov concluded.