Russia to support Cuban people, Havana informed about assistance parameters — MFA

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Moscow condemns any attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of Havana and will continue actively supporting the Cuban people, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"We reaffirm our full solidarity with Cuba, strongly condemn any attempts at blatant interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign state, intimidation, the use of illegal unilateral restrictive measures, threats, and blackmail," Zakharova said.

She added that Russia will continue providing the most active support to the "brotherly Cuban people" during this extremely difficult period and that Havana has been informed about the terms and other key aspects of that assistance.