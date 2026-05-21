Russia’s Battlegroup East fighters modernizing drones for specific missions — commander

DONETSK, May 21. /TASS/. Russian military personnel are upgrading drones for specific combat missions, taking into account all future developments, the acting commander of a technical maintenance unit of the Battlegroup East’s 29th Army, call sign Rezets, told TASS.

"We, of course, work with combat crews daily and receive feedback from them. They describe the task they face. We’re trying to choose something from among mass-produced drones. If that doesn’t work, then, again, we’ll modernize the existing ones," the commander said.

He noted that technical specialists, if necessary, increase the number of engines, change battery capacities, upgrade the propeller-motor unit, and reinforce drones with new structures. "We have specialists who can make a custom frame for a specific task," the officer concluded.