SpaceX files for IPO

NEW YORK, May 21. /TASS/. The US company SpaceX has filed for an initial public offering (IPO), according to a registration statement published in the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s database.

Space Exploration Technologies Corp. plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol SPCX, the document indicates.

US media reports suggest the IPO could be the largest in history. Elon Musk’s company, which includes space launch services, the Starlink satellite communications system, and artificial intelligence projects, was previously valued by investors at nearly $2 trillion.