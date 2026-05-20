Bank of Russia’s gold reserves in ounces fall to their lowest level since February 2022

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia's gold reserves in April 2026 fell to 73.9 million troy ounces, the Bank of Russia reported. This is the lowest level since February 2022.

In February 2022, the monetary gold reserves of the Bank of Russia also amounted to 73.9 million troy ounces.

Gold reserves in ounces have been declining since the beginning of the year. As of January 1, gold reserves in millions of fine troy ounces stood at 74.8 million. On February 1, they fell by 300,000 troy ounces, on March 1 by another 200,000 troy ounces, and on April 1 by another 200,000, to 74.1 million troy ounces.

The value of monetary gold as of May 1, 2026, was $391.14 billion.