Russia records deflation for 2nd time in 2026, at 0.02% from May 13 to 18

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. From May 13 to 18, 2026, Russia recorded deflation for the second time this year, at 0.02%, according to data from the Federal Statistics Service (Rosstat).

Earlier, from May 5 to 12, inflation was recorded at 0.07%.

Since the beginning of May, consumer prices in Russia have increased by 0.04%, and by 3.15% since the beginning of the year. In annual terms, inflation in Russia, as of May 18, 2026 (according to calculations using average daily data for the current and previous years on similar dates), was 5.46%.

Deflation was first recorded this year between April 28 and May 4, when it also stood at 0.02%.