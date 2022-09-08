Chechnya head says Ukrainian forces suffer heavy losses in attacks near Soledar, Seversk

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Chechnya head Ramzan Kadyrov on Thursday said that Ukrainian forces had suffered heavy losses as they carried out ‘suicidal’ counteroffensives near Soledar and Seversk.

"Our fighters, together with the allied forces, continue the offensive along the Soledar, Yakovlevka and Seversk line. A great deal of enemy manpower and equipment was destroyed," he said on Telegram.

Citing Secretary of the Security Council of Chechnya, who is the commander of the Akhmat special unit, Apta Alaudinov, he also said that in the hope of recapturing the lost positions, "the Ukrainian command sends detachments of servicemen to missions that are almost suicidal."

"This picture of soldiers of the armed forces of Ukraine recklessly attacking our positions has been repeated for the fourth day and numerous times," the Chechnya head revealed.

He went on to say that he respects the Ukrainian people and he’s "sorry to see how some Ukrainians, failing to understand the essence of what is happening, allow themselves to be used by the West."

"If that goes on, it will lead to irreversible consequences for Ukrainians," Kadyrov cautioned.