UEFA announces new qualifying criteria starting after 2028 Euro Cup

ISTANBUL, May 20. /TASS/. The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has decided to revamp the qualifying process for international tournaments, as a new system will be implemented after the 2028 UEFA Euro Cup, the UEFA announced in a statement on Wednesday.

"Following a thorough review of the current UEFA men’s national team competition formats and extensive consultation with all UEFA member associations, a new concept has been validated for implementation post 2028 UEFA Euro," according to the statement.

"In the new structure, the UEFA Nations League (UNL) will transition, as of the 2028/29 edition from the current four leagues to three leagues of 18 teams," the statement reads. "Every league will be composed of three groups of six teams playing six matches against five different opponents: home or away against teams from different pots, home and away against the opponent of their same pot."

"With 55 teams participating, League C will include one group of 7 teams, whose calendar will start one window earlier. Quarter-finals, Final Four and Promotion/relegation Play-Offs will complete the format with no change," according to the European governing body of football.

"The European Qualifiers will also assume a tiered structure: League 1, composed of the 36 teams of UNL Leagues A and B and League 2 composed of the remaining 18 (or 19) UNL teams. In League 1 there will be three groups of 12 teams drawn from three pots of 12 teams. Every team will play six home-or-away matches against six different opponents, two per pot, similarly to the format of the UEFA club competitions. League 2 will be staged exactly as UNL League C with three groups of 6 (or one of 7)," the UEFA continued.

Commenting on the newly-introduced regulations, UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin announced that: "The new formats will improve competitive balance, reduce the number of dead matches, offer a more appealing and dynamic competition to fans, while ensuring a fair qualification chance for all teams and without adding any additional dates in the international calendar."

"Altogether, the changes will grow the value of UEFA men’s national team football and we are very much looking forward to the implementation of the new competition systems," the official UEFA website quoted Ceferin as saying.

The 2028 UEFA Euro Cup will be hosted by England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales between June 9 and July 9. The qualifiers for the quadrennial European football championship will be played between March 25, 2027 and March 28, 2028. The draw for the qualifying stage ahead of the major European football championship is scheduled for December 6, 2026.