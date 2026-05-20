Russian electronic warfare systems being upgraded continuously — official

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. Russian electronic warfare (EW) systems are continuously being enhanced, Director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) Dmitry Shugayev told reporters.

"Our own EW systems are undergoing continuous enhancement. Much is being done to ensure our EW systems are state-of-the-art. Everything is changing so rapidly these days, and, sadly, they quickly become obsolete, so technical solutions must stay ahead of today’s needs. There are a lot of countermeasure systems which, for various reasons, mostly technical ones, become ineffective after some time. Therefore, science and all related production facilities are working nonstop to offer and invent ever newer and more effective solutions. Therefore, our industry, our scientists, and our designers are working, as they say, 24/7. This is an objective necessity," Shugayev said.