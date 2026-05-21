Tehran reviewing US response to ceasefire proposal — Iranian Foreign Ministry

DOHA, May 21. /TASS/. Tehran is reviewing the US response to Iran’s proposal for a ceasefire, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said.

"Based on the 14-point text provided by Iran, we exchanged messages several times. We have received US views and are reviewing them," Baghaei said, as quoted by Nour News.

On May 18, the Tasnim news agency reported that Pakistan had conveyed a new 14-point Iranian proposal for resolving the conflict to the United States. According to the agency, the document focuses on a cessation of hostilities and confidence-building measures.